After seven years three youths, who were arrested on charges of the gang rape and murder of a girl and later acquitted when the girl resurfaced within a month, are to receive a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each.

On February 15, 2014, Priti, a resident of Chutia locality of Ranchi in Jharkhand, had gone missing and her parents lodged an FIR with the local police.

Later a body was recovered from Bundu locality of Ranchi.

The post-mortem revealed that the girl was gang raped and then burnt to death. The parents of Priti also recognised the body and performed her last rites. This was done without a DNA test of the girl.

The police arrested the three youths, Ajit Kumar, Amarjeet Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar on May 15, 2014 on charges of gang rape and murder of the girl.

All the three pleaded innocence before the police but were reportedly tortured to admit to the crime.

But within a month, Priti resurfaced along with her lover on June, 14, 2014.

The case was then handed to the state CID.

In the CID probe all three youths were found innocent and three police officials involved in the case were suspended.

The youths moved the state Human Right Commission (HRC) seeking compensation.

The state HRC ordered a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to all the three youths.

Now, one year after the HRC order, the file pertaining to the compensation has been moved to the Auditor General’s office for release of the compensation.

–IANS

ns/shs/bg