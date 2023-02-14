A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Bahraich, the police said.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Manoharpur village under the Motipur police circle of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division when the boy, identified as Shivam, was returning home from the field.

The police said that this is the sixth incident of a child being killed by a feline in the last three months.

Officials said that after investigations, prescribed compensation would be given to the family of the victim.

20230214-083403