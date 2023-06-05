INDIALIFESTYLE

3-yr-old chews snakelet in UP village, survives

In a shockingly bizarre incident, a three-year-old boy chewed a snakelet to its death in Farrukhabad district.

The incident took place in the Madnapur village of Mohammadabad area of the district.

His horrified parents put the dead snakelet in a polybag and reached the hospital with the child. After keeping the boy under observation for 24 hours, the doctors, on Sunday, declared him out of danger.

Ayush, son of Dinesh Kumar, was playing in the courtyard of his home when he started screaming. His grandmother rushed and was shocked to find the dead snakelet clamped in his mouth.

“I pulled it out and cleaned his mouth and alerted the child’s parents who took him to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia district hospital,” the boy’s grandmother, Sunita said.

They had also taken the snakelet with them, so that it was easier to explain to the doctors.

The doctor on duty at the Emergency of the district hospital, Dr Mohammad Salim Ansari, who observed the child, said necessary medicines had been administered to the boy and that he was doing fine and had been discharged.

“It appears the snakelet was of a non-venomous species,” said the doctor.

