INDIALIFESTYLE

3-yr-old toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Agra

NewsWire
0
0

A three-year-old toddler was mauled to death and a six-year-old girl was injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Agra.

The incident took place in Kumargarh village under the Doki police station limits.

“A three-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs when she was playing in front of her house. She was dragged by the dogs to an open field outside the village,” sub-inspector Ashok Kumar said.

The other minor girl, who tried to rescue the toddler, was also attacked by the dogs, but she managed to run to safety, the official added.

By the time the locals gathered and chased the dogs away, the three-year-old had succumbed to the injuries, the police said.

“While the family is yet to lodge an official complaint, the other girl is undergoing treatment,” said Kumar, who had accompanied assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Saurabh Singh to the village after the incident.

In a similar incident on April 18, a retired doctor was killed by stray dogs while taking a walk on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

20230614-083603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-fielding coach R. Sridhar recounts how Ashwin outclassed Warner in 2017

    Rahul Gandhi accuses J&K administration of ‘big security lapse’ (2nd Ld)

    Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 4.3 cr Ferrari Rama as Zomato losses...

    J&K KVIB releases subsidy worth Rs 348.48 cr to young entrepreneurs