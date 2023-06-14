A three-year-old toddler was mauled to death and a six-year-old girl was injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Agra.

The incident took place in Kumargarh village under the Doki police station limits.

“A three-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs when she was playing in front of her house. She was dragged by the dogs to an open field outside the village,” sub-inspector Ashok Kumar said.

The other minor girl, who tried to rescue the toddler, was also attacked by the dogs, but she managed to run to safety, the official added.

By the time the locals gathered and chased the dogs away, the three-year-old had succumbed to the injuries, the police said.

“While the family is yet to lodge an official complaint, the other girl is undergoing treatment,” said Kumar, who had accompanied assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Saurabh Singh to the village after the incident.

In a similar incident on April 18, a retired doctor was killed by stray dogs while taking a walk on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

