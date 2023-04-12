WORLD

30 die in road accidents in Zimbabwe during Easter weekend

At least 30 people died in 288 road accidents in Zimbabwe during the Easter weekend, police said.

Among the accidents, 16 were fatal and two involved passenger vehicles in which a total 16 congregants died on their way to prayer meetings, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by police spokesperson Paul Nyathi on late Tuesday.

Nyathi attributed most of the accidents to human errors, including speeding, inattention, misjudgement and failure to observe road rules and regulations.

He urged the travelling public to be more careful on the roads during the forthcoming Independence holiday on April 18.

The number of deaths from road accidents declined from the same period in 2022 when 73 people died in 264 road accidents.

