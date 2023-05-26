INDIALIFESTYLE

30 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in K’taka district

NewsWire
0
1

At least 30 people, including women and children fell ill after drinking contaminated water in the Rekalamaradi village in Raichur district, said officials on Friday.

According to authorities, the affected people have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals in Arakera and Devadurga.

The local villagers are blaming Gram Panchayat officials for being negligent. The officials of the health department rushed to the spot and were camping in the village.

Police also visited the village, and authorities have made alternative arrangements for drinking water. Preliminary investigation suggested that drinking water had got mixed with waste water. The authorities are investigating to ascertain the exact cause.

In June 2022, three people died and more than 60, including 23 children, were hospitalised after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Raichur town. Then CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced Rs 5 lakh solatium each for the families of the three persons who died after consuming contaminated water. Raichur district is one among the most backward districts in the state.

20230526-105402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New list of Cong office bearers in Kerala continues to be...

    ‘Kantara’ beats ‘KGF’ to become second biggest Kannada film

    Yogi curtails lunch break to 30 minutes for govt employees

    As mercury soars, TN health dept urges people to be cautious