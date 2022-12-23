INDIA

30-ft tall Christmas tree adds to year-end glitter of Park Street in Kolkata

A 30-foot tall Christmas tree has added to the sparkle of Park Street, the year-end festival hub of Kolkata, which will be illuminated till January 3 next year.

Next to the Christmas tree, which has a diameter of 18 feet, is a replica of baby Jesus Christ in his crib. There is also a eight-foot tall Santa Claus with glowing snow bears standing next to the dazzling Christmas tree, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, with an eight-foot tall snowman watching from the other side. The entire area is illuminated with star lights, rice lights, light-up balls and upside-down umbrella lights.

The concept has been put together by Apeejay Real Estate and has been conceptualised and designed by Priti Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group and promoter of Apeejay Real Estate.

The centre was inaugurated by the state minister Sashi Panja on Friday evening.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the Christmas decor in Park Street and Apeejay House’s beautiful Christmas tree adds to the festive cheer. All these efforts have converted Park Street into the focal point of Christmas celebrations. Apeejay has undertaken an excellent initiative, which has become an integral part of the Christmas spirit on Park Street,” Panja said.

