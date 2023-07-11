INDIA

30 gamblers arrested in Goa

Goa police on Monday arrested around 30 people for allegedly involved in gambling activities.

Police said that ten cases have been registered in North Goa, while 20 cases are registered in South district of the coastal state.

On Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured the people to crackdown on gambling activities after a citizen had complained about the illegal gambling activities.

The Chief Minister said this during a live interaction with the general public through a phone-in programme ‘Hello Goenkar’ on Doordarshan-Panaji.

During the programme, citizen Pritam Harmalkar had brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that gambling activities are seen operating openly in Ponda, which is known as temple town.

Harmalkar sought action into the matter.

“Gambling activities like ‘Matka’ are going on openly along the roadside. Recently, people complained about mini casinos, which were raided… but their operations have started again here,” Harmalkar complained.

Replying to him, Sawant said: “Not only in Ponda, but action will be taken on such gambling activities wherever they are going on. I am instructing the department to take action from tomorrow.”

Sources said that ‘Matka gambling’ activities are being operated in kiosks very near to Ponda police station and other government offices. But no action was taken against them.

“Some have shifted their ‘Matka gambling’ operations from kiosks to the digital modes, where they manage the transaction on mobile phones,” a source said.

However, on Monday, only one case was registered in Ponda police jurisdiction with seizure of Rs 610.

