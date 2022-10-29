INDIA

30 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

At least 30 persons, including seven police and fire personnel, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Saturday.

Due to the explosion that occurred at 3 a.m., massive fire broke out in a two-storey building located at Sahibganj locality.

The police said that women were preparing for ‘Kharna Prasad’ for Chhath puja. The explosion that occurred due to leakage in the LPG cylinder, damaged properties in adjoining houses too.

“The explosion took place during the preparation of prasad of Chatth Puja at 3 a.m. in the house of Anil Goshwami. The local residents informed us about the incident and we immediately sent fire tenders at the spot. The intensity of the fire was very high. The local residents and police personnel tried to douse the flame and got injured,” said a fire official of Aurangabad.

The seven police personnel who got injured were identified as woman constable Preeti Kumari, DAP constables Akhilesh Kumar and Jaglal Prasad, SAP constable Mukund Rao, Mohammad Mozammi, Anil Oria and Rajiv Kumar.

Of the 30, others who got injured were identified as Mohammad Shabbir, Mohammad Aslam, Sudarshan, Arian Goswami, Mohammad Chotu Alam, Anil Kumar, Shahnawaz.

Majority of the injured are in critical condition and admitted in Sadar hospital in the district.

20221029-111807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC asks Twitter to remove 5 more tweets against Savarkar...

    Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as Mamata says Agnipath BJP’s ‘ploy’ to...

    Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to debut on OTT on...

    FPIs sold more in past year vs 2008 global financial crisis