30 killed by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria: Official

Abuja, Feb 10 (IANS) At least 30 persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram militants on a community located in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, state Governor Babagana Zulum said on Monday.

An unknown number of women and children were also abducted while at least 18 vehicles, including lorries and others conveying foodstuff, were burned down when the gunmen attacked the Auno community in Konduga local government area of the state on Sunday, Zulum told Xinhua.

Several other local residents sustained injuries during the attack, about 24km north of Maiduguri, the capital of the restive northern state.

The attack started at about 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, with the gunmen blocking the major road leading to the Auno community and raiding surrounding villages.

Zulum, who visited the spot early Monday, blamed the attack on the Boko Haram militant group.

According to him, the attack lasted about five hours, bearing the hallmark of Boko Haram attacks.

