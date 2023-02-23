INDIALIFESTYLE

30 minutes to just enter is insane: Ashneer Grover shares airport dilemma

Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover shared his experience at the Delhi airport and suggested steps to overcome delayed entries.

After he had to wait for 30 minutes just to enter the airport, Grover said in a series of tweets: “Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !

“3)Please start flights to US/Canada/UK from Chandigarh Airport — Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources.”

In response, the Delhi airport thanked him for his “valuable suggestions”.

“Dear Ashneer, We thank you for taking your time to share your experience and valuable feedback. Currently, DigiYatra is only deployed for domestic travellers as per govt guidelines. We would like to apprise you that we have dedicated check points for domestic and international passengers such as terminal entrance, security & immigration counters (or International passengers), available for business class passengers.

“As you are aware, immigration is a sovereign function across the world and as the Airport operator we regularly collaborate with the Bureau of Immigrations to enhance the facilities and passenger experience. Further, on Punjab flights, we are working closely with various stakeholders.

“We would like to assure you that passenger satisfaction is always paramount for us and we always work upon the suggestions in a constructive manner to improve the passenger experience. Looking forward to your understanding and continued support. We wish to serve you better in future.”

