30 new vehicles join enforcement wing fleet of Delhi transport dept

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Delhi transport department on Wednesday strengthened its enforcement wing to intensify action against polluting vehicles in Delhi by adding 30 new vehicles in its fleet.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off 30 new Toyota Innova to the fleet of enforcement vehicles.

These vehicles under enforcement wing of the transport department will be helpful in checking violation of permit conditions, overloading, environment compensation charges, environment checks as well as to save loss of human life due to pollution caused by such vehicles, hence ensuring protection of the environment by preventing noise and air pollution.

In addition to activities within Delhi, the enforcement wing has 50 teams deployed across Delhi to check more than 120 entry points with neighbouring states. The enforcement wing under transport department is mandated to enforce the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, prosecute non-destined vehicles entering Delhi and implement Supreme Court Road Safety Committee orders.

With a current strength of 469 officers and 94 Civil Defence Volunteers, the enforcement wing of the transport department has been an active frontrunner in ensuring safety and order on Delhi roads along with the Delhi Traffic Police. The enforcement department has issued 42,404 challans, and impounded 7,891 vehicles so far this year. The department issued 11,863 challans during the lockdown period.

“The Enforcement wing has been active participant in all major road safety and environment related initiatives in Delhi, including both editions of ODD-EVEN drive. Even during COVID-19 lockdown, we saw movement of people being strictly and dutifully monitored by the dept,” Gahlot said on the occasion.

Mentioning that the Delhi government is adding 30 more vehicles to the transport department for strengthening its enforcement duties, Gahlot urged all vehicle users in Delhi to be aware of their duties as responsible citizens and ensure compliance with road safety rules and pollution guidelines.

“Together, let us strive for a cleaner and safer Delhi,” he said.

