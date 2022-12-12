INDIA

30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Thirty nursing students were injured when a bus in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Monday.

The accident occurred on the national highway 65 near Nakrekal. According to police, the nursing college bus overturned after it was rammed into by a truck from the rear.

Thirty students were injured in the accident. Three of them received critical injuries. All the injured were taken to a government-run hospital at Nakrekal for first aid and were later shifted to government hospital at Suryapet.

The accident occurred when the students of Bhavani College of Nursing, Suryapet were proceeding to Nalgonda to appear in an examination. A total of 40 students were travelling in the bus.

On learning about the accident, Health Minister T. Harish Rao spoke to the officials and directed that the injured be provided best medical treatment.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

20221212-122601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP principal’s derogatory remark on student’s transfer certificate, probe ordered

    ‘Violates right to privacy, invasive to physical autonomy’, SC on DNA...

    Swami Chakrapani on his ‘Lock Upp’ eviction and controversy with Saisha...

    Shah’s Deputy Nisith Pramanik in multiple controversies