At least 30 people were injured after a truck rammed into a private bus at Sri Perumbudur in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The driver of the truck, Madasamy (34) of Thoothukudi is critically injured and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Police said that the accident occurred when the driver of the truck, Madaswamy lost control over the vehicle which hit the traffic meridian, jumped to the opposite track and hit the bus which was coming with staff of a private company at Sri Permbudur.

The traffic at the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway went out of gear for more than an hour following the accident.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver and police probe is on.

20230525-152003