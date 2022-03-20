WORLD

30 people injured in Turkey tunnel pile-up

By NewsWire
0
0

At least 30 people were injured in a traffic pile-up inside the Mount Bolu Tunnel on the Ankara-Istanbul motorway in Turkey, officials said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 17 people were taken to hospitals, including three with serious injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Security camera footage inside the tunnel shows a car sliding and hitting the tunnel wall before several other vehicles hit each other, Governor of Bolu Province Ahmet Umit told reporters at the accident spot on Saturday evening.

Ambulances, firefighters, police officers, and teams from the country’s disaster agency have been dispatched to the scene.

Traffic was temporarily diverted to the D-100 motorway for about two hours after the accident, according to the official.

The accident involved 18 vehicles, including minibuses, cars, trucks, semi-trailers, and intercity coach buses, the Governor said.

The Mount Bolu area is notorious for heavy snowfall, accidents, and sharp bends.

Turkish authorities have called for avoiding unnecessary traffic as blizzards were forecast across the country over the weekend.

