As many as 30 persons were trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed house in Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday but all were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service, police said.

The house collapsed due to heavy rain and a senior police official said that they got a call of the incident at around 5 p.m.

“A call was received at PS Paharganj regarding collapse of part of a building near Six Tooti Chowk, Paharganj. It was learnt that front part of an old building in Katra Ram Gal had collapsed,” the police official said.

The official said that no injury or damage was caused.

He said that the 30 members of 10 families were rescued from the building with the help of DFS and BSES staff.

“It was also learnt that adjacent buildings in Katra Ram Gali, Paharganj were also in a bad condition, so the MCD had been informed to survey and evacute the families to avoid any untowards incident in future. The premises were sealed to avoid any accident,” the official said.

20220630-235004