INDIA

30 student activists detained by police at DU north campus

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have detained 30 activists of student outfits AISA, SFI and others from Delhi University where they were protesting in solidarity with wrestlers demonstrating at Jantar Mantar, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that some 35 protestors from AISA, SFI, Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch and others gathered outside Arts Faculty backside gate on Wednesday at around 1:15 p.m. and started shouting slogans.

“They were asked to disperse from there and maintain the peace and tranquility in the area. When they did not leave, they were peacefully removed from there and during this around 30 of them have been detained,” said the DCP.

The official said that no permission was sought nor any intimation was tendered.

Meanwhile, SFI in a statement claimed that some of the activists were even beaten up inside the police vehicle while protesting in solidarity with the wrestlers.

“Today, SFI along with other progressive organisations gave a call for a rally called – ‘Students for wrestlers’ at Arts Faculty, North Campus. A peaceful rally and protest was to show solidarity with the cause of the wrestlers, and Bajrang Punia was called as a speaker to address the students. Before the students could even gather at the Arts Faculty, and start sloganeering – the police came with heavy deployment and started to brutally detain students,” it said.

“The guards of Delhi University administration were particularly brutal. While detaining, clothes of our women activists were torn, they did not care if their clothes were coming off while picking them up,” it said.

The SFI even claimed that a student’s clothes were torn.

20230503-163803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Businessman commits suicide in Gurugram

    Nayanthara’s 75th film begins with puja

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Warner doubtful for entire series with fractured elbow (Ld)

    ‘New India’ scaling new dimensions, leaving its mark: PM Modi