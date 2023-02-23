LIFESTYLEWORLD

30 US states under winter weather alerts

NewsWire
0
0

More than 65 million people across 29 US states are under winter weather alerts that include warnings of severe icing and extreme coldness.

A massive winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and a torrent of rain to most of the northern US this week, with “extreme impacts” felt across a wide swath of the country, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

The upper-level pattern will intensify in the coming days as millions of Americans, from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast, brace for oncoming snow, frozen rain, strong winds and potential flash flooding.

The extreme weather is likely to make travel dangerous and lead to power outage in many regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

California is bracing for several feet of snow expected in the mountains with a few inches possible in lower elevations, according to the US National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

“Now is the time to prepare for a cold and dangerous winter storm expected for much of the week,” the weather service in Los Angeles tweeted.

“Gusty and potentially damaging winds are also expected.”

More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday within the US have been cancelled, mostly in Minneapolis, Denver and Detroit, CNN reported, citing the tracking site FlightAware.

20230223-072003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Kapoor: Anil Kapoor and I are constantly pulling each other’s...

    Fear battles adrenalin on world’s longest suspension bridge

    Delhi: Heavy rain affects normal life; traffic snarls at several places

    10-yr-old flees from childcare home in Gujarat, third time in two...