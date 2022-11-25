INDIA

30% vacancy in faculty of 13 UP medical colleges

The 13 state-run medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh are running with a 30 per cent vacancy, including those of professor, associate professor and assistant professor.

According to the medical education department, as many as 936 regular faculty and 553 contractual staff make up for the total strength of 1,489, which means there are 640 vacancies (30 per cent).

Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education department, explained, “Filling up faculty positions is a continuous process. Many times, contractual staff leaves after giving notice, and often they shift from one college to another. If a faculty working in Banda gets a position in his hometown in Badaun, the position in Banda will become vacant though the teacher is still on government rolls.”

He said, “Fresh appointment of medical teachers is a continuous process, where both regular and contractual staff are being appointed to keep academics smooth.”

Alok Kumar further said, “We have increased the number of undergraduate and PG medical seats. The impact of the initiative will be seen in the next few years with more colleges in the state having the required strength of faculty against the sanctioned positions.”

Dr P.K. Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow, said, “Faculty is the most significant part for a medical college and lack of it causes problems for students.”

The maximum (117) posts are vacant at Gorakhpur’s medical college against the total 257 positions sanctioned for various departments.

