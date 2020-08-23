30-year-old held for raping disabled minor in Goa

Panaji, Aug 23 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was arrested by the north Goa district police on Sunday for allegedly raping a differently-abled 13-year-old girl, an official said.

The accused Varun Nayyar has been arrested by officials of the Porvorim police station after a complaint was filed by the victim’s parents.

“Nayyar has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Goa Children’s Act,” Inspector in-charge of the Porvorim police station Ninad Deulkar said.

Nayyar is son of a popular businessman who runs a chain of restaurants in the state.

