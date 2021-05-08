A 300-bed Covid isolation centre came up at Calvary Temple at Miyapur here.

The Calvary Temple founded by Brother Satish decided to open their premises for the treatment of Covid positive patients from the underprivileged background.

The facility, inaugurated by Telangana Legislative Council Member K. Kavitha on Saturday, will offer free treatment, medicine and food to the Covid patients.

The isolation centre has been developed in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital.

This facility, which will start functioning from May 10, consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds with a staff of over 100 to look after the patients.

Kavitha congratulated and thanked Brother Satish, Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital for their noble gesture swift initiative to cater to the needs of ailing needy and poor people. She also appealed to people to be safe and be vigilant about the safety of others.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, requested people to adhere to Covid Protocols and practice all the precautionary measures that have been laid down for protection against Covid-19.

