Changing climatic conditions affecting ecological equilibrium has in recent months forced wild animals to foray into human territory in search of food or shelter.

A large number of elephants and leopards have been on a rampage spree in different parts of the country.

In Agra region, the slithering reptiles have been frequently venturing into urban clusters causing panic and fear. But the increased level of awareness has also helped rescue of a large number of deadly snakes.

Wild Life SOS experts claim that harassed or fear stricken citizens have been prompt in contacting the NGO for help. This has helped in rescuing a significantly large number of reptiles who have been caught and later released in the wild.

In just two months, September and October, 300 reptiles have been rescued.

In some recent incidents, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit rescued a massive 8-foot-long Indian Rock python from a drain in Dhandhupura  a few metres away from the Taj Mahal, a Checkered Keelback snake from the Water Works premises in Jeoni Mandi, and an Indian Rat snake stuck in an MCB Board in Rangoli Colony in Sikandra, Agra.

Largely misrepresented in mythology, folklore and even in movies, reptiles are usually met with fear and hostility. However, continuous efforts to raise awareness by organisations like Wildlife SOS have helped spread knowledge about their behaviours and their importance in the ecosystem which has significantly helped reduce the fear of these largely misunderstood reptiles.

In a recent incident, people residing in the Dhandupura area of Agra stumbled upon a massive 8-foot-long Indian Rock Python inside a sewer drain. The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit was immediately called into action and they safely extricated the distressed reptile.

Soon after, the team rushed to the rescue of a Checkered Keelback snake which was found in the Water Works premises in Jeoni Mandi which was later followed by the rescue of an Indian Rat Snake stuck in an MCB board of a house in Rangoli Colony, Sikandra and a Common Cat Snake from the garden of a house in Shahdara, Agra. All the reptiles were deemed fit and later released back into their natural habitat.

Wildlife SOS working round the clock responds to multiple reptile rescue calls every day and also organises several awareness programmes and workshops to sensitise people and impart knowledge about reptiles. As a result, the NGO’s Rapid Response Unit rescued over 300 reptiles from in and around Agra city in the months of September and October which included venomous snakes like Spectacled Cobras and Common Kraits to non-venomous ones like Indian Wolf Snake, Indian Rat Snake, Monitor Lizards and even Mugger Crocodiles.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “There is a misplaced fear about snakes but our continuous efforts to create and spread awareness about these misunderstood reptiles has helped change the negative perspective people have about them. It is heartening to see a rise in the number of people making an informed decision to call our helpline instead of taking matters into their own hands. Our team has highly trained professionals who work round the clock to ensure that no call for aid is left unanswered.”

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Very few snake species in Agra are venomous and even these snakes will not attack until provoked or threatened. People now take extra care to not hurt the reptile. We request people to maintain a safe distance and keep an eye on the movement of the reptile whenever they encounter such a situation and report the sighting on our helpline number.”

20221108-092006