A report released by the Canadian Finance and Leasing Association (CFLA) reveals that vehicle theft has reached a ‘critical’ point in Canada, costing the country a billion dollars annually.

With a 300% surge since 2015 in Toronto alone, 2022 has now marked the most notorious year for vehicle theft, according to the CFLA.

What’s more, this rising crime is not limited to Toronto. The CFLA report says every six minutes, a vehicle is stolen in Canada. In 2019, 17 other metropolitan areas reported higher per capita vehicle theft rates than Toronto.

The report states that organized crime is at the centre of the vehicle theft crisis in Canada and underscores that the profits earned by organized crime through vehicle theft are used to finance drug trafficking, firearm smuggling, tax evasion, money laundering, and terrorism.

“It’s become common, and we had to develop recommendations to address it” said Michael Rothe, President and CEO of the CFLA. “Almost everyone I speak to has a story about vehicle theft, and our latest report proves it. Vehicle theft in Canada is rising exponentially, with organized crime becoming more adept at maintaining their revenue flow from stolen vehicles. We urgently need public education programs on theft prevention, the re-establishment of provincial auto theft teams, and protocols for reporting financed

vehicles exported through identity theft.”

Despite the implementation of the Tackling Auto Theft and Property Crime Act by the federal government in 2010, which empowered the Canada Border Services Agency to detain suspected stolen property before export, the report reveals that more coordinated, national efforts are necessary to curb these often violent crimes.

The CFLA’s report proposes a comprehensive range of strategies to address the escalating rates of vehicle theft nationwide including a public education program for theft prevention, remote VIN plate verification systems and manufacturer initiatives like anti-theft technology.