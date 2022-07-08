The Ministry of Home Affairs through the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) will be hosting the 10th National Conference of Women in Police on August 5-6 in Shimla in association with Himachal Pradesh Police amid the attendance of 300 officers, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said on Friday.

The national summit is being organised bi-annually by the BPR&D in collaboration with states since 2002. The conference provides a platform for women police officers across ranks to share their experiences, issues relating to women-specific service condition, showcase achievers among women police officers and share best practices to address crime against women.

The summit is also a platform through which leadership qualities and abilities of women police officers are enhanced. At the conclusion of the conference, a policy paper is prepared for follow by the Central government and the state governments.

The first conference, held in 2002, was a monumental moment. It was inaugurated by L.K. Advani, the then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

It led to the construction of toilets and restrooms for women in each police station across the country.

In the upcoming two-day conference, various sessions related to work, service conditions of women, interventions on tackling crimes against women and work life balance issues will be discussed.

As per the past practices, the conference is inaugurated by the Union Home Minister and attended by Supreme Court judges, women ministers in the Union Cabinet, among other dignitaries.

Around 300 women police officers and personnel from states, UTs and Central police forces are expected to participate in the event.

