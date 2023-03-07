SOUTH ASIAWORLD

3,000 Afghan refugees return from Pakistan

A total of 3,000 Afghan refugees returned to their home country from neighbouring Pakistan, a statement of Kabul’s Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the process of returning the refugees to Afghanistan continues, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 3,000 refugees reached Afghanistan on Monday.

More than 270,000 Afghan refugees have also returned from Iran over the past six months.

According to the UN, Afghans make up one of the largest refugee populations worldwide.

There are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees in the world, of whom 2.2 million are registered in Iran and Pakistan alone.

Another 3.5 million people are internally displaced, having fled their homes searching for refuge within the country.

