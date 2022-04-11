The Tiruvannamalai district will witness the presence of around 20 lakh devotees during the ‘Chithirai Pournami’ festivities at the Sri Arunachaleeswarar temple.

The state police have deputed 3,000 personnel to man the security of the festival and special crime teams, traffic and medical teams have been pressed into service.

Tiruvannamalai district superintendent of Police, A. Pavan Kumar Reddy while speaking to IANS said: “The devotees are permitted darshan after two years and hence there will be a huge rush. We expect more than 20 lakh devotees during the Chithirai Pournami festival and have prepared ourselves and are properly monitoring and managing the situation.”

He said that 19 special teams will monitor suspicious activities and the police have updated a database of known criminals, including chain snatchers and pickpockets. Police will also be setting up 20 help desks along the path to the temple to help devotees address their grievances.

Reddy said that ten temporary bus stands and 35 car parking areas will be set up to manage the parking issues. He also said that there will be a checking of vehicles at all border checkpoints.

Tiruvannamalai district collector B. Murugesh has already conducted a series of meetings with the officials, including police personnel, medical professionals and volunteers to make them aware of the huge rush expected during the Chitirai Pournami festival. While speaking to IANS the district collector said: “We have convened meetings of all the concerned officials and volunteers and all arrangements for the festival are in place.”

Devotees were not permitted darshan at the temple following Covid-19 induced lockdown. After the ban was lifted following the decline in the number of cases, there has been a steady flow of devotees to the temple.

It is to be noted that ‘Girivalam’ on normal Pournami days are special but when it falls in the Tamil month of Chithirai, it is considered most auspicious by the devotees and hence the crowd.

