INDIA

‘3,000 raids on oppn leaders’, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh in RS

NewsWire
0
0

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday raised the issue of raids at the promises linked to opposition leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The AAP MP alleged that 3,000 such raids have been conducted. He alleged that the government agencies were deliberately harassing the opposition. The treasury benches raised strong objections, the chair Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the allegations should be authenticated.

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that “the facts were mentioned in various Parliament replies and news reports and the members should not be forced to give proof much like the Prime Minister when he says that two crore jobs have been provided… which is taken as the proof…”

Dhankhar said that any allegations not authenticated will have consequences. He will meet floor leaders on Tuesday on the issue of authentication.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that the opposition has a habit of levelling allegations.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that the opposition leaders were being put in jail.

20221212-124003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 100 vets demand rules for prohibiting use of animals in...

    Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University

    Jharkhand Bitumen coal scam: ED takes possession of Classic Coal’s assets

    CPI-M always late in realising what’s good, says Congress