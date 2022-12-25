INDIALIFESTYLE

3,000 students to parade at Veer Bal Diwas event on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi is all set to observe ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister declared that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to pay homage to the courage of the ‘sahibzades’, four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh guru.

While all four were martyred, the date has been chosen as it was the day observed as the martyrdom day of the sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at the tender age of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.

Many programmes and competitions are being held on the occasion. An Army band will also take part in a march with the tableau telling the stories of ‘sahibzades’.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Thousands of school children of Delhi will on Monday march past from India Gate to Kartavya Path and tell whole India the history of martyrdom of little ‘sahibzades’ on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.”

“There will be parade performance in which 3,000 students are participating. Parade will also have tableau showing the life stories of ‘sahibzades’. Soldiers and students will march in front of PM Modi,” Sirsa stated.

20221225-182004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Picasso’s ‘La Fenêtre Ouverte’ to be auctioned for the first time

    Sleaze CD: Tainted ex-minister hires pvt detectives

    UN to commemorate 50 years of multilateral environmental action

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ all-round bowling show restricts Chennai Super Kings...