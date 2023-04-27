A flock of 30,000 chickens will be euthanised following an outbreak of bird flu in Denmark, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA) said.

The virus was detected in a large indoor flock of chickens on a farm in Augustenborg, some 188 km southwest of the capital city of Copenhagen, reports Xinhua news agency.

The DVFA in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency expects to euthanise the entire flock over the next few days.

“The risk of bird flu has decreased, but the disease can still affect a herd, as the outbreak at Augustenborg unfortunately also underlines,” said Signe Hvidt-Nielsen, the veterinary director of DVFA.

In accordance with health regulations, the DVFA has set up a restriction zone around the affected chicken flock.

Within a radius of 10 km, it is forbidden to move eggs or poultry without special permission from the DVFA, and all poultry owners within the zone are required to register their bird flocks.

This is the fourth outbreak of bird flu in Denmark since the start of 2023, according to the DVFA.

A large chicken farm, a turkey farm, and a smaller flock of chickens were affected in January, February, and March.

The three outbreaks resulted in the euthanisation of approximately 65,000 birds.

“The current outbreak does not cause us to change our risk assessment, or adjust the requirements that apply to the Danish poultry industry,” said the veterinary director.

“But we must follow the situation closely, and we are ready to tighten the restrictions for the industry again if the infection pressure and risk increase significantly.”

