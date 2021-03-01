As the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the Capital on Monday, the Delhi government said as many as 308 centres have been set up in 192 hospitals for the vaccination.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said as many as 308 centres have been set up in 192 hospitals for the second phase of the vaccination drive.

“Those who want to get vaccinated for free can get it from the government hospitals here after registration on the Co-WIN app. The cost of vaccination in a private hospital has been capped at Rs 250,” Jain added.

Jain said the Delhi Health department is prepared for the second round of vaccination.

“Overall 192 hospitals have been prepared in Delhi, of which 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government-run hospitals. Vaccination will be done free-of-cost in all 56 government hospitals.”

He said that most of the centres have at least two sites for vaccination.

Talking about the on-site vaccination drive, Jain said, “At this moment, we should not go towards on-site vaccination as there are too many people left to be vaccinated. So this will make the process tough. We will do it slowly and steadily so that everyone gets the shot.”

–IANS

pd/khz/bg