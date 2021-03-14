A joint team, comprising the Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad, food and supply and fire departments, carried out a raid at a private firm at IMT Manesar’s Sector-7 and seized over 30,000 litres of lubricant oil (biodiesel) which had been stored for the purpose of selling illegally, police said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM Flying Squad constituted a special team led by Inspector Krishan Kumar, which conducted the raid along with the officials of food and supply and departments.

The company was running in the name of Arohi Petrochem at Plot-61 located in Sector-7 of IMT, Manesar.

“The company stored biodiesel in large tanks without government permission or without a valid license. During probe, about 30, 000 liters of oil was seized. The owner of the plant Lokesh Kumar, who was present at the spot was failed to show necessary documents,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, a company official said that they have all required documents.

“We have been working in Manesar for the last two months. We brings lubricant oil from Gujarat and sold it in Delhi-NCR. The documents which was asking for, these documents are not necessary for this oil. We have been doing oil business for the last one year. This type of oil is called lubricant oil. It is most used for the machinery of oil companies. Mainly used in power press, hydraulic machine, CNC machine, VNC machine and generators. This oil does not work in fuel,” the official said on requesting anonymity.

The police said action will be initiated against them after the sample report is received.

–IANS

