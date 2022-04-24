Nearly 30,000 primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will undergo a makeover with the aim to consistently improve education facilities in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government, in its second term, has initiated ‘Operation Kayakalp’ which will transform the primary and secondary schools into ‘smart schools’.

About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities.

According to the government spokesman, owing to the sustained efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in the past, the state-run schools are amalgamating traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning to improve the quality of education. As a result, the number of students who have enrolled in these schools have also risen.

The Adityanath government’s ‘Operation Kayakalp’ that is aimed at transforming the primary schools of the state was first started in the year 2019.

Under this, efforts are being made to provide a clean and safe environment with modern facilities to 1.64 lakh children studying in 1.33 lakh council schools.

