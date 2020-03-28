31.4% Indians hoarded essential items for over 3-weeks: Survey

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) With essential items flying off the shelves in the wake of the country-wide lockdown, a surprising 31.4 per cent Indians revealed that they have already hoarded ration and medicines for more than three-weeks, a survey revealed on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed an unprecedented 21-days lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The decision had taken people by surprise and led to mass hoarding of essential items.

According to a survey conducted by IANS C-VOTER Gallup International Association Corona Tracker, a question — How many days of ration or medicine or money for ration or medicine is available in your house? — was put forth before Indians during the last one week.

The poll revealed that 68.7 per cent people stockpiled groceries and medicines for less than three weeks while 31.4 per cent have them stored for more than three weeks

The breakdown further divulged that 12.2 per cent Indians have the essential items which will suffice for less than a week, while 37.3 and 19.2 per cent of people have it for a week and two, respectively.

People who have items stored for three weeks and a month stand at 6.2 and 15. 6 per cent.

Only 9.6 per cent of Indians are on a safer side and have the ration and medicines stored for more than a month.

As fears of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, people are hitting the stores in panic to stock up on essentials items, leading to supply chain disruptions and leaving some empty-handed.

–IANS

aka/pgh/