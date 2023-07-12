A total of 31 MLAs from Manipur have urged Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the ongoing work of border fencing along the India-Myanmar border in the state to prevent cross-border movement of militants and hostile elements.

Manipur has around 400 km of unfenced international border with Myanmar.

The MLAs through a unanimous resolution, adopted on Wednesday, requested Shah to take strong and effective actions against armed insurgents and stop cross-border movement of militants who are creating serious troubles in Manipur.

“We are committed to initiate decisive measures against the armed groups that have violated the established ground rules of engagement. It is inconceivable for any conflict to persist for such an extended period without the support of armed factions,” the resolution adopted by 31 MLAs from different political parties read.

The MLAs urged the Home Minister to take appropriate steps for lasting peace in the state, an official statement said, without naming the Kuki militants.

The legislators also urged Shah to replace three Assam Rifles battalions with other central security forces that are more inclined towards promoting unity in the state.

The MLAs added that there are concerns regarding the roles played by certain units of Assam Rifles, posing a threat to the cause of unity within the state.

The resolution of the MLAs to be submitted to the Home Minister also mentioned that a comprehensive investigation must be conducted into the public display of firearms and ammunition during the peace march held by some organisations in Churachandpur on July 5.

“It raises significant questions regarding the source of these arms and ammunition, as well as their continuous availability which plays a crucial role in the ongoing violence. The MLAs expressed their concern about the open display of illegal weapons,” the statement said.

Noting that prevention of violence in the peripheral areas must ensured, the resolution said the central security forces must adopt a more proactive approach to ensure lasting peace in the region, which has been elusive over the past two months.

“Once all forms of violence and aggression cease in these areas, we can work towards achieving a peaceful solution through extensive consultations with all the stakeholders involved.”

The MLAs also urged Shah to provide adequate security measures and increase patrolling along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) to facilitate safe transportation of goods for the people of the state.

