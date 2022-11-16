As many as 31 militants belonging to five valley-based underground extremists outfits surrendered to the state government and laid down their arms and ammunition before Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at a ‘homecoming ceremony’ in Imphal on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister welcomed the militants at the ‘homecoming ceremony’ held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal. Of the 31 tribal guerillas, 17 belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)-People’s War Group (PWG); four are from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF); six from The People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), three cadres from Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) while one cadre is from PREPAK (VC).

The militants deposited one M-16 rifle, one M-4 carbine, one Lathod gun, one single barrel rifle, 11 pistols and one 12 mm bore pistol along with five cartridges, three Lathod shells, one improvised explosive device and three live bullets.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that no FIR would be registered against those who surrendered, unless there is a heinous crime against them.

Later the Chief Minister tweeted: “I extend a hearty welcome to the 31 cadres of different UG groups for laying down their arms during a homecoming ceremony at 1 MR Banquet Hall, Imphal today. It is my firm belief that many more will return to the mainstream and join the work to build a progressive Manipur.”

Earlier in July this year, 12 cadres of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) militant group surrendered to the government and deposited a large cache of arms and ammunition.

