31 Qs govt will ask you for Census 2012 include Internet, smartphones

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Centre has issued a gazette notification regarding a list of 31 questions which will be asked by enumerators for collecting information through the house listing and housing census schedule in connection with the 2021 Census ranging from Internet facility to smartphone being used may be asked.

This exercise will be conducted between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Questions like the residence number, the purpose of the residence, number of family members, whether the head of the family belongs to Scheduled Caste or Tribe community and whether Internet facility is available will be asked.

The nature of vehicle owned — whether regular car or Jeep or a van will also be asked during the exercise.

Even questions on phones and mobile phones and in case of mobile phones whether they are smartphones may also be asked, say the notification.

The notification read: “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 and section 17A of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948 ) read with rule 6A of the Census Rules, 1990, the Central Government hereby declares that the houselisting operations of the Census of India 2021 shall take place from the 1st April, 2020 to the 30th September, 2020 in India.”

–IANS

