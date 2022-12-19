WORLD

31 sailors missing after Thai warship capsizes in storm (Ld)

At least 31 sailors remain unaccounted for after a navy warship capsized in the Gulf of Thailand after getting caught in a storm, the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) said on Monday, adding that search and rescue operations were underway.

A total of 106 crew were on board the corvette HTMS Sukhothai which had been on a patrol in waters just 32 kmoff the coast of Bang Saphan district, in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province, when it got caught in the storm on Sunday at around 11.30 p.m.

As of Monday noon, 75 of them had been rescued, Xinhua news agency quoted the RTN as saying in a tweet.

The HTMS Sukhothai sank following a loss of power and consequently flooding of the ship, RTN spokesperson admiral Pokkrong Monthatpalin said.

The RTN has dispatched three frigates and two helicopters with rescue equipment to the scene, but strong winds and waves prevented rescue efforts.

