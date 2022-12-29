A week-long nationwide campaign ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’, aimed at the redressal of public grievances, was organised by the Centre during the ‘Good Governance Week’ from December 19-25.

According to officials, about 54 lakh public grievances and 315 lakh applications for service delivery were disposed of and 982 innovations in governance were documented during this one-week campaign.

Earlier, Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhata and reducing pendency in government offices, was conducted successfully from October 2 to 31, 2022, in over one lakh offices under the Central government across the country and Indian Missions and Posts abroad.

“The campaign resulted in the freeing of 89.85 lakh sq ft space and earned revenue of Rs 370.73 crore by disposal of office scrap. About 4.39 lakh public grievances were disposed of and about 29.40 lakh files that had completed their retention schedule were weeded out during the campaign. Several Ministries were able to achieve 100 per cent disposal against the target during the campaign,” an official said, adding that the size of the campaign was 16 times larger than the Special Campaign of 2021 and it attracted four billion impressions and nine lakh engagements on social media.

In 2022, 17.50 lakh grievances were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of which 96.94 per cent have been disposed of. The average disposal time of Central ministries and departments was 27 days in 2022.

Meanwhile, the re-engineering of decision-making processes in the Central Secretariat focused on delayering, delegation, desk officer system, and digitisation.

For the first time, a Hindi version of the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP) 2022 was released with a revised CSMOP 2022.

20221230-000001