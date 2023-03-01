WORLD

32 dead, over 80 injured in Greece train collision (Ld)

At least 32 people were killed and more than 80 others injured in a horrific head-on collision between two trains in central Greece, authorities said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late Tuesday night in Tempi, near the city of Larissa, CNN quoted the Greek Fire Service as saying.

The cause of the collision between the passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki carrying 350 people, and the freight train remains under probe.

Multiple carriages derailed, and at least three caught fire after the “strong” collision, national broadcaster ERT said ina report.

The Greek Fire Service said that death toll is expected to rise.

Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said that at least 150 firefighters with 17 vehicles and 40 ambulances are involved in the rescue operation currently underway.

He also confirmed that 194 passengers had been taken safely to Thessaloniki and 20 people transferred by bus to the city of Larissa.

The spokesman added that of the injured, 53 remained in hospital.

20230301-105201

