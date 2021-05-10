The Region of Peel will be running a ‘Doses After Dark’ 32-hour marathon clinic at the International Centre in Mississauga this weekend. The clinic will run from 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 around the clock to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

Residents of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon who are over the age of 18 will be able to book appointments for this clinic starting Tuesday, May 11.

“I’m calling on all our residents 18+ to help fill these overnight spots at ‘Doses After Dark’,” said Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh. “Let’s do everything we can, together, to keep the momentum going in Peel and reach our goal of 75% first dose coverage in our community even sooner than previously anticipated.”

A shot clock will keep track of how many vaccines are administered at the clinic.

“This will be like no other Peel clinic held so far. We want to celebrate the amazing progress of the vaccine rollout in our region to date by vaccinating more people in a 32-hour period than has been done before. In the span of 32 hours, more than 7,600 doses will be given, including over 5,000 delivered during the overnight hours. This will be the most vaccines administered at a single clinic since the start of our campaign, spokesperson Trish Krale said in a media statement.

“We have some fun surprises and giveaways planned to make sure that everyone coming to the clinic this weekend has a great experience,” the statement from Krale added.

As of May 7, a total of 638,602 vaccine doses have been administered in Peel.

The region has administered a first dose to 612,128 individuals, and 26,474 have been fully vaccinated (two doses). As of May 6, 44% of adults aged 18 and older who live in Peel have received at least one vaccine dose.

Peel expects to administer an additional 150,000 doses in the coming week.