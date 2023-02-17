INDIASCI-TECH

32% mobile subscribers don’t have coverage despite paying for 4G, 5G

About 32 per cent mobile service subscribers do not have coverage for the majority of their day despite paying for 4G/5G services and 69 per cent of those surveyed are facing call connection and drop issues daily, a report has said.

Only 26 per cent of mobile services subscribers said their home has good voice coverage for all the existing operators while 5 per cent said their workplace has good voice coverage for all the three operators, according to LocalCircles.

About 20 per cent subscribers face connectivity issues for over 50 per cent of their voice calls.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had called a meeting with mobile phone operators on February 17 to discuss the quality of wireline and wireless services.

The meeting will discuss how to improve the quality of 5G services.

LocalCircles shared with TRAI the findings of its survey on 5G services, including that only 16 per cent of mobile subscribers, who had switched to 5G, have indicated an improvement in call connection and drop issues.

TRAI said that 5G infrastructure will take time and will be 15-20 times by the end of 2023.

However, service quality of 4G was a concern that it is working to address with the operators.

