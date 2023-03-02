At least 32 people died from leptospirosis in Indonesia from January to early March, the Health Ministry said.

These death cases were reported in Central Java (18), Yogyakarta (12), and West Java (2), Xinhua news agency reported.

“Leptospirosis bacteria spread more readily during the rainy season, which leads to flooding or inundation in many areas,” Health Ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Xinhua on Thursday.

Out of 1,408 cases, 139 leptospirosis deaths were reported in the country last year.

