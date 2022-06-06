Police have recovered 32 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $2.2 million dollars as a result of an auto theft investigation that began in January this year.

Project Eleanor is a partnership between the Halton police service and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Since the beginning of the year, Halton police have been investigating individuals responsible for reprogramming theft and trafficking of high end SUV’s and pickup trucks throughout the GTA.

Several suspects were identified and the location of a shipping yard was discovered, police said in a media statement.

Over the course of two days, criminal code search warrants were executed at a residence in Toronto and a shipping yard in Mississauga. Police recovered 32 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $2.2 million dollars as well as $11,000 in Canadian currency, stolen property and technology used in reprogramming auto theft.

On April 23 police arrested 22-year-old Alexandre Doyon and 19-year-old Bailey Gaulin. Doyon was previously arrested for auto theft on January 8 along with Gustavo Salazar (23) of Toronto and Konstantinos Sotiropoulos (22) of Quebec, according to the news release.

Investigators are looking to arrest other individuals connected to the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.