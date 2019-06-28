33 killed, 22 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, July 1 (IANS) Thirty three people were killed and 22 injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, an official said.

The accident took place at 8.40 a.m. when a mini bus travelling from Keshwan area to Kishtwar town went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a gorge near Sirgwari village, said Angrez Singh Rana, Kishtwar District Magistrate .

The injured were being airlifted to government medical college hospital in Jammu city for specialized treatment, Rana said.

Locals also joined the relief and rescue operations.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed grief and shock over the accident.

“I am deeply pained to learn about this accident. I urge upon the state administration for immediate medical aid to the injured,” Azad said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma also described the accident as “unfortunate”.

Overloading, over-speeding and dilapidated road conditions have caused tragic accidents in the hills of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts in the past as well.

On June 27, 11 students of a private computer training institute were killed in a tragic accident in Pir Ki Gali area of the Mughal Road that connects the Rajouri-Poonch districts in the Jammu division.

Following this accident, authorities in Poonch district have banned all excursions by educational institutions unless specifically allowed by the district administration.

