33 killed in mosque blast in Afghanistan: Official

At least 33 people were killed and 43 others wounded after a blast rocked a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz, Chief spokesman of the Taliban-led caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province this afternoon. As a result 33 villagers, including several children, were killed and 43 were wounded,” the spokesman wrote on social media.

He condemned the crime, saying the culprits behind the attack will be brought to justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion occurred nearly at 2:30 p.m. in Mullah Sikandar mosque in Imam Sahib, a witness told Xinhua anonymously.

The incident came shortly after Friday prayers when a group of worshippers were ritualizing Zikr, a special religious practice, to celebrate holy month of Ramadan.

The nature of the blast that severely damaged the building was not immediately known.

Besides, at least one person was wounded in the country’s national capital Kabul in a roadside bomb blast which came hours after Kunduz explosion in Police District 7 of the city, according to a security source.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

On Thursday, 34 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in multiple explosions, including a blast targeting a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif city, capital of northern Balkh province.

20220423-044205

