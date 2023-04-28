WORLD

33 soldiers killed in attack in Burkina Faso

NewsWire
0
0

Thirty-three soldiers were killed in an attack against a military detachment in eastern Burkina Faso, the military said in a statement.

The military detachment of Ougarou was targeted by a large complex attack on Thursday morning, which left 33 soldiers dead and 12 others injured, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The fighting was particularly intense, and the soldiers showed “remarkable determination” facing the enemies who came in large numbers, according to the statement.

“They managed to neutralise at least 40 terrorists before the arrival of reinforcements,” the statement said.

Since 2015, insecurity in the west African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands more.

