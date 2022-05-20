A year after elections were held in four states and one Union Territory, a total 34.76 per cent of surveyed people think that their living standards will improve in the next one year.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

As per the survey, 34.76 per cent of the respondents in these five state/UT said that their living standards will improve in the next one year, 11.18 per cent said they will remain the same, while 29.42 per cent said that their living standards will deteriorate in coming one year.

In Assam, 37.78 per cent respondents said that their living standards ‘will improve’, 8.47 per cent said ‘will remain same’, and 28.75 were of the view that they will deteriorate.

In Kerala, 32.61 per cent of the surveyed people said their living standards will deteriorate in the next one year, while 11.08 per cent said they will remain the same. A total of 31.13 per cent respondents said their living standards will improve.

In Tamil Nadu, 45.27 per cent of the surveyed people were of view that their living standards will improve in the next one year, while 12.44 per cent said they will remain the same. A total of 12.59 per cent people said their living standards will deteriorate.

In West Bengal, 58.28 per cent of the respondents said that their living standards will deteriorate in the next one year, 21.47 per cent said they will improve, while 10.88 per cent said they will remain the same over the next one year.

In Puducherry, 46.25 per cent of the respondents felt their living standards will improve in the next one year, while 8.75 per cent said that they will remain the same. As many as 33.77 per cent of the surveyed people felt that their living standards will deteriorate in the next one year.

