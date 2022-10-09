INDIA

34 injured after bus overturns in MP’s Dindori

NewsWire
0
0

At least 34 people were injured after a private bus they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district after hitting a buffalo on the road early on Sunday, police said.

As per the police, nearly a dozen of the passengers have received severe injuries, and have been admitted to a government hospital in Dindori.

The accident took place around 1.30 a.m. when the bus passengers were returning to Sakulpura from Raghopur Sakka village after taking part in a function. Police said that initial investigation suggested the vehicle was driven at a high speed, which resulted in the accident.

“As the bus, already being driven in high speed, was passing through a village, a buffalo calf came in front of it. In a bid to save the animal, the driver lost control over the vehicle, which hit the calf and overturned,” a police officer said.

20221009-164603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian district

    LeT terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

    Shareholders, creditors of Jindal Steel & JSHL approve merger scheme

    Amit Shah’s Purnea rally a ‘comedy circus’, says Tejashwi