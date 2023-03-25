WORLD

34 migrants missing as boat capsizes off Tunisia’s coast

NewsWire
0
0

Thirty-four migrants were reportedly missing after a boat capsized off Tunisia’s southeastern coast, according to an official.

The boat, carrying 38 migrants from sub-Saharan countries, left Tunisia’s Sfax province on Thursday heading for the European coast, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying on Friday.

Four migrants have been rescued, and the search for the missing is currently underway, he noted.

The Tunisian Coast Guard has reportedly stopped 56 boats from leaving the country, bound for Italy, in the past 48 hours.

Houssem Jebabli from the Tunisian National Guard said that more than 3,000 migrants had been detained attempting to leave the country, reports the BBC.

This is the fifth migrant boat to sink in two days and authorities believe it was heading for Italy.

Tunisia has become a launch pad for migrants to leave, bound for Europe.

UN data reveales that at least 12,000 migrants who arrived in Italy this year left from Tunisia, compared to 1,300 in the same time period last year.

Last month, Tunisian President Kais Saied accused sub-Saharan African migrants living in the country of causing a crime wave and described them as a demographic threat.

20230325-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed in mid-air plane collision in US Colorado

    Ukraine gets 4.5bn euros in int’l aid since start of conflict

    Putin criticises ‘US military-biological research’ in Ukraine

    ‘Total lockdown’ in Malaysia to slow pandemic