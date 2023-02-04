During a routine check at the Port of Calais on January 24, French customs officers seized 350 kg of drugs in the vehicle of a Polish driver, local media reported citing the police.

In its report on Friday, French daily Le Figaro said the suspect was carrying at least 172 kg of MDMA, 145 kg of cannabis resin, 31 kg of cocaine and 2 kg of heroin, with the estimated total value exceeding 4 million euros, reports Xinhua news agency.

The driver denied knowledge of drugs in his vehicle.

He was indicted and then remanded in custody for his trial on February 20, Le Figaro added in its report.

20230204-084603